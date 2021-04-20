Inmate visitation to resume May 1, NDOC says

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Inmate visitation will resume on May 1, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The agency posted the update to its Facebook page Tuesday.

There are requirements that must be met before visits, including temperature checks upon entry and the use of face masks. Additional rules are:

All visitors must be 5-years-old or older

Rapid COVID-19 tests will be administered to all visitors. Results must be negative.

Visitors will be limited to two per inmate

Visitation will be resumed at limited capacity

Visiting hours will vary at each institution

All inmate visitation was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NDOC says to check for further updates here.