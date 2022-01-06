Inmate visitation suspended as omicron cases surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Inmate visitation will be temporarily suspended as COVID-19 cases increase, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

“The Nevada Department of Corrections is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in institutions across the state. As a matter of precaution, all Visitation will be temporarily suspended, effective immediately,” according to NDOC Facebook page.

Inmate visitation was allowed last May after it was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Nov. 30, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reported there were 6,029 COVID-19 cases reported in correctional facilities. Reports today indicate that there are 6,230 cases — an increase of 221 cases — although it’s uncertain if the most recent cases are included.

Currently, the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City has the highest total of cases with 1,336. High Desert State Prison, just north of Las Vegas near Indian Springs, has the second-most with 935.

Test positivity rates set records in the county and statewide, surpassing the pandemic’s peak on Jan. 14, 2021. Clark County hit 23.3%, up from 20.8% Wednesday, and higher than the Jan. 14 record of 21.5%. Statewide, the test positivity rate was 21.1%, up from 18.5% Wednesday.

