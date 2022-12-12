LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inmate was stabbed to death at Ely State Prison last Friday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Tyrek Settles, 21, was stabbed around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, the department said in a Monday news release.

Settles was pronounced dead around 1:19 p.m. at a local hospital.

“No further details are available at this time,” the release said.

The incident is still under investigation.

The incident happened while several inmates at the prison remain on a hunger strike, which began on Dec. 1, due to a lack of basic care inside the prison, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

Out of 22 inmates on a hunger strike, 15 of them are on day 12, one is on day six, four are on day five, and two are on day one. None have been hospitalized, according to NDOC.

“NDOC continues its efforts to resolve the matter,” the department said in a Monday statement.