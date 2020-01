LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man on house arrest was found Sunday night in the backyard of a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The shooting happened at a home near Hacienda Avenue and Annie Oakley Drive.

The man, who has yet to be officially identified by the coroner, was transported to Sunrise Hospital shortly after he was found around 11:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identity of the man will be released by the coroner’s office.