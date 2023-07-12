LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An inmate at Ely State Prison was killed by two other inmates who attacked him with shanks earlier this week, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Michael Rumble, 29, was serving a sentence for burglary, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Michael Rumble, 29, was serving a sentence for burglary, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. (KLAS)

Records show that he began serving his sentence in 2019 and was scheduled to be released in July or August.

His most recent conviction was in Washoe County. Previously, he was convicted of burglary and carrying a concealed weapon in Clark County.

Authorities believe the two suspects have ties to the Aryan Warrior white supremacist gang.

Ely State Prison is a maximum security prison located in Ely, Nevada which is an approximate four-hour drive north of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.