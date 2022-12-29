LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A nearly month-long hunger strike of inmates at Ely State Prison has ended, according to a Thursday statement from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

“The NDOC is pleased that the offenders at Ely State Prison have voluntarily ended their hunger strike,” the statement said.

It was unclear as of Thursday afternoon whether an agreement was reached between the prison and its inmates.

Dozens of inmates began the hunger strike on Dec. 5, citing poor conditions inside the prison.

Throughout the past year, numerous inmates reached out to the 8 News Now Investigators stating they were placed on lockdown for consistent periods of time, their medical needs were neglected, and they felt fear for their safety.

Return Strong, an organization that includes loved ones of Nevada inmates who advocate for better conditions inside prisons, listed several demands following the announcement of the strike. Those demands included ending solitary confinement, correctional abuse, and group punishment and addressing inmate health and safety concerns.

No other details about the end of the prison strike were released by NDOC.