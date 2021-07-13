Inmate found unresponsive dies in Clark County Detention Center cell

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inmate was found unresponsive and died inside a cell at the Clark County Detention Center (CCDC) on July 12. Metro says a corrections officer saw the male was not moving around 1:45 a.m.

Responding officers started life-saving measures after confirming the inmate was unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on scene, and police say he did not have any interaction with officers before being found.

The inmate was booked on a bench warrant for unlawful occupancy of a dwelling on July 10.

The Clark County Coroner will release his name and cause and manner of death.