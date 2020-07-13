Inmate files lawsuit against Nevada Southern Detention Center over COVID-19 outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inmate at the privately run Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump has filed a lawsuit claiming the prison is not following procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The suit is filed against Core Civic, the warden and other employees, which run the detention center which houses federal prisoners and ICE detainees. It claims the rights of John David Nagel, an inmate out of Alaska, are being violated

According to a Nye County website, as of July 13, there are 162 positive cases in Pahrump with 30 of those cases being at the NCSO Detention Center. Twenty-three of the cases involve ICE detainees. Nagel’s lawsuit blames the prison for the outbreak of cases.

“They, defendants, are the cause of this outbreak and it could have been prevented yet they refuse to heed not only to the warning signs and statistics but also the concerns that staff and detainee has raised on numerous occasions” according to the lawsuit.

The allegations include:

The detention center is not properly quarantining new inmates/detainees arriving at the facility

The detention center moving inmates/detainees among its facilities

No social distancing when it comes to bunk placement

Inmates/detainees are housed in a dorm-link setting and must share 8 showers, 8 sinks and 5 toilets and at times there has been no soap

Inmates/detainees not given proper face masks, also staff don’t always wear masks or wear them properly

One-use trays are not being used for food service between detainees and inmates

At least two staff members worked while having symptoms associated with COVID-19

Inmates/detainees not given COVID-19 tests, despite requests, to see if they’re asymptomatic

U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement released the following statement Monday:

“Due to the unprecedented nature of COVID-19, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is reviewing cases of individuals in detention who may be vulnerable to the virus. Utilizing CDC guidance along with the advice of medical professionals, ICE may place individuals in a number of alternatives to detention options. Decisions to release individuals in ICE custody occur every day on a case-by-case basis.” Paige Hughes, U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement, Public Information Office

ICE says the infected detainees are under a 14-day isolation and being closed monitored. The current population of ICE detainees at the detention center is 64. ICE reports it has released around 900 detainees around the U.S. who are at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications.