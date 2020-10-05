Inmate dies while in custody at Clark County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inmate at the Clark County Detention Center died early Monday morning. According to Metro Police, on Oct. 4 at approximately 8:30 a.m., a 38-year-old woman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance.

After completing the booking process, the female was transferred to a North Tower Bureau module for detox. On Oct. 5, at approximately 1:47 a.m., a corrections officer entered the cell to check on the woman after noticing she had not changed sleeping positions.

The woman was unresponsive, and medical responded to render aid. The inmate was transported to Univesity Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

According to Metro, there was no police interaction with the woman who died before her medical episode. The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later date.