LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inmate at High Desert State Prison died in the prison infirmary on Monday, the Nevada Department of Corrections said today.

Inmate John Wright, 60, who was serving 15 years for robbery in Clark County, died Monday afternoon, NDOC spokesman Scott Kelley said.

Wright had been an inmate since 2012.

High Desert State Prison is about 30 miles north of Las Vegas.