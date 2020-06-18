Inmate dies from medical episode, Metro says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inmate in the Clark Count Detention Center died late Wednesday afternoon from a medical condition, Metro Police said. On June 15, 2020 at approximately 2:10 p.m., the person was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for allegedly attempting to use of another person’s ID to avoid prosecution.

However, on Thursday, June 17, 2020 at approximately 7:53 a.m., a corrections officer checked on the inmate who appeared to be having a medical episode. A medical transport was requested and the inmate was taken to University Medical Center.

At approximately 4:19 p.m., the inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital by medical personnel, police said.



Metro said the inmate did not have any police interaction prior to the medical episode. The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be

released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.