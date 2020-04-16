Inmate dies from medical episode at Clark County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of the Clark County Detention Center where O.J. Simpson is being held without bail September 18, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson is scheduled to be arraigned on September 19, 2007, on charges which include burglary, robbery and assault. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inmate at the Clark County Detention Center died while in-custody Wednesday night. According to CCDC, just before 11 p.m., medical staff were called to assist a 31-year-old man who appeared to be having a medical episode.

Despite medical personnel’s attempt to save his life, the man died, CCDC said. The inmate, whose identity has not yet been released, was booked into CCDC on April 14 on Battery Domestic Violence charges and Coercion after being transferred from Henderson jail.

CCDC says the man did not have any police interaction prior to the medical episode. The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

No other details were released.