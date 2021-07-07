Inmate dies at Clark County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inmate, who had been at the Clark County Detention Center less than two days, has died.

The inmate was arrested on July 4 for possession of a controlled substance, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan.

Police said the man was in the process of being moved to the transport area when he stated he had muscle pain and wasn’t feeling well. The inmate was taken back to his cell. However a few minutes later, inmates told a corrections officer that the sick inmate wasn’t breathing.

Medical staff performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, police said.

The inmate was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. His name and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.