LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nye County Detention Center inmate was mistakenly released “due to a clerical error” before being recaptured, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Pahrump resident Nicole Ashley Brownlee, 28, was sentenced to prison on several charges, including charges related to drugs and probation violation. She was “released in error” on Friday, Sept. 9.

That same day, a Facebook post asked anyone with information regarding Brownlee’s whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office, as “patrol deputies have exhausted all leads for a possible location” of her.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, NCSO announced that Brownlee was retaken after a deputy saw her walking “and when he went to apprehend her she took off and ran.”

Nicole Brownlee, 28, was mistakenly released from the Nye County Detention Center before being recaptured the next day. (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Brownlee was taken into custody after officers chased her.