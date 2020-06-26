Injury accident closes roads around Rancho at Oakey

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are on the scene of an injury accident at Rancho Drive and Oakey Boulevard.

At least one person has been transported to a hospital, and police have closed several roads during the investigation. The person’s condition is unknown.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident.

Police are routing traffic around the accident, and westbound traffic on Oakey is detoured at Martin L. King Boulevard. Northbound traffic on Rancho is blocked at Sahara Avenue.

