LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time, the court revealed some of the injuries suffered by a 4-year-old boy whose body was found hidden in a freezer in a northeast Las Vegas valley home.

Brandon Toseland, 37, who is accused of killing Mason Dominguez, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday morning. He was arrested on Feb. 22 and is facing charges of open murder and kidnapping. A grand jury is expected to return an indictment Thursday afternoon.

Dominguez was the son of Toseland’s live-in girlfriend.

Brandon Toseland (upper right) talks with his attorney K. Augustus Claus on April 7, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

Police believe the boy’s body was kept in the garage freezer for around 10 weeks. His mother, who told police she was abused and held captive in a locked room, had last seen her son on Dec. 11.

During Toseland’s court appearance, his attorney Augustus Claus asked the court to set bail because he had a minimal criminal record and no felonies but the state prosecutor argued Toseland went to incredible lengths to conceal the crime and said he would be a risk to the community if he were released.

“This is a clear first-degree murder … clearly by way of child abuse,” said Deputy District Attorney Michelle Fleck.

A U-Haul truck sits outside Brandon Toseland’s northeast Las Vegas valley home. (David Charns/KLAS)

The court is still waiting on the medical examiner’s report and the cause of death for Mason Dominguez but it was revealed in court some of the injuries to the child’s body.

“To include multiple injuries to the boy’s small intestine that is including — but not the only injury — which is a complete transsection of his small intestine. He also had a laceration to his mesentery. It was ripped off his small intestine. All of these were the result of blunt force trauma to his abdomen,” Fleck said.

The mesentery holds the intestines in place in the body.

According to the prosecutor, the boy also had a cut to his left eye, bruises to his face, and abrasions on his arms, stomach, and head.

Mason Dominguez (KLAS)

Fleck said Mason Dominguez was in the custody of Toseland when the injuries occurred.

“He admitted he saw signs of trauma with the child when the child was throwing up, vomiting, and he failed to get him help.”

Fleck said Toseland was afraid to seek help because the police would see the injuries on the boy’s body.

Brandon Toseland reportedly told his girlfriend that he had taken Mason into a bedroom and locked him inside with him for several days. He then told his girlfriend that Mason was deceased, documents said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Police were alerted to the case when the boy’s mother was able to slip notes into her 7-year-old daughter’s sock and told her daughter to give the note to her teacher. The school notified police who arrested Toseland later that day.

Toseland’s next court appearance is April 11 for a status check.