Injuries rise for the San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers (8-1-0) experienced their first loss on Monday night falling to the Seattle Sehawks (8-2-0) in overtime, 27-24. The bad news didn’t stop there as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Tuesday, the team is facing multiple injuries following Monday’s prime time game.

INJURY REPORT:

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will be day-to-day after suffering a rib injury. Shanahan explains he will be a game time decision on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at home.

Defensive tackle, D.J. Jones is experiencing a groin injury and is expected to miss one week.

Defensive tackle, Ronald Blair tore his ACL and will be placed on IR, making it a season ending injury.

Tackle Joe Staley suffered a finger fracture/dislocation and is getting a second opinion.

Running back Matt Breida aggravated his ankle and will become day-to-day.

Tight end George Kittle (ankle/knee) and kicker Robbie Gould (quad) will also remain day-to-day after suffering injuries prior to Monday night.

With a tougher schedule on the horizon, San Francisco will need to work through their injuries and focus on staying healthy if they want to make the playoffs.

