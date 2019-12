LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four people are dead, and two were transported to local hospitals after a 7-vehicle crash at Durango and Desert Inn Thursday evening. All lanes of the intersection have been blocked.

@LVMPD_Traffic working a multi-vehicle traffic collision at Durango Drive and Desert Inn Road. The intersection is closed in all directions. Please avoid the area. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 27, 2019

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.