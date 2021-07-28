Injured NHP trooper identified, remains in critical condition at UMC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) trooper hit on Interstate 15 on Tuesday has been identified as Trooper Micah May, a 13-year veteran with the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

May remains in critical condition at University Medical Center.

He was injured as authorities tried to stop a carjacker during a pursuit on I-15 Tuesday. The pursuit began in North Las Vegas and covered about 20 miles before it ended on I-15.

As the I-team reported first on Tuesday, the suspect was killed when officers fired multiple shots, believing he was reaching for a weapon after troopers had spun the car and brought it to a stop.

Reports Wednesday morning indicate the suspect was a man, not a woman as first reported on Tuesday. A Metro police source confirmed the information.

The suspect’s vehicle struck May while he was deploying stop-sticks on I-15 near Sahara Avenue.

Rick McCann, head of the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers union, told 8NewsNow that May went through the suspect’s windshield on impact.

May was airlifted to UMC Trauma, where he remains in critical condition at this time.

A Wednesday news release indicates the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting, and updates will be provided after the conclusion of the investigation.

“May joined the Nevada Department of Public Safety in April of 2008. He has served and protected the State of Nevada with the Highway Patrol Division since graduating from the Academy. Trooper May is 46 years old, a husband and father of two,” according to an NHP statement.

The trooper’s family is appreciative of the supportive messages they’ve received and the other law enforcement members who are waiting outside the hospital.

The Injured Police Officer Fund (IPOF) is establishing a fund to assist Trooper May’s family.

Donations can be made through www.IPOF.Vegas or checks can be mailed to:

INJURED POLICE OFFICERS FUND

C/O TROOPER MICAH MAY

9330 WEST LAKE MEAD BLVD., SUITE 130

LAS VEGAS, NV 89134

Donations can also be made directly to: Lexicon Bank Acct # 1601038 330 S Rampart Blvd Suite 150, Las Vegas, NV 89145

For more information on the IPOF, please call 702-380-2840 or visit our website www.IPOF.Vegas.