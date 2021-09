LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas firefighters rescued an injured hiker from Lone Mountain in the northwest valley Tuesday night.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue tweeted the woman fell and suffered a broken ankle and could not walk down the mountain under her own power. Crews brought her down around 8:30 p.m. and took her to the hospital to be checked out.

Lone Mountain is popular with hikers but can be challenging given its steep and unpredictable terrain.