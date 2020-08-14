Initiative ensures Latino students have devices this school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Community members are coming together to ensure our students in the Latino community have a device this school year.

This initiative is having an impact both on the kids and their families.

“It’s really easy to complain, but it’s a lot more gratifying to be a helper,” said Felicia Ortiz, member of the Nevada State Board of Education.

#LasVegas: Community members are coming together to donate #laptops to our local students in the #Latino community.



Tonight on @8NewsNow you’ll hear from the women who started this initiative. Join us at 6 pm to learn how you can donate or how to receive assistance! pic.twitter.com/7JI4I0Mp4V — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) August 13, 2020

Ortiz, Silvina Jover and Valeria Gurr are coming together to support the Latino community of Las Vegas. Once CCSD decided to go virtual, they asked parents in their Facebook group, “CCSD Padres y Madres,” who needed a device.

“We received immediately, like, 25 families that said we need a laptop,” Gurr, state director of the Nevada School Choice Coalition, revealed.

That number has now grown to 415 families.

“It really shined a light on the inequities that exist within our community,” said Ortiz, “and it’s given us, as a community, the opportunity to step up.”

They have distributed 70 laptops so far. This week, Nevada Bank donated $5,000 to the cause.

“Some of these kids have literally teared up in front of us, saying, ‘Really, thank you, I was so worried, now that i have a laptop, everything is going to be okay,'” Gurr recounted.

This initiative is helping the district bridge that digital divide.

Families are able to keep these laptops, instead of only having them for a short period of time.

“That also opens up the possibilities for other children in the family to use it, and parents to use it, if they need to,” said Ortiz.

Now, they’re hoping more community members will step up to help, saying there’s no donation that’s too small.

“To make a difference, it doesn’t have to be that you donate $1,000 or $5,000,” said Gurr. “It can very small or very large.”

Gurr, Ortiz and Jover say the community has been incredibly generous, and they hope to get a device to every child who needs one.

If you need assistance, you can to the Facebook group and fill out their survey.

If you would like to donate, you may contact: