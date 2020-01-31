Initial repairs complete at high-hazard eastern Nevada dam

RENO, Nev. (AP) — State officials have completed the first phase of a rehabilitation project at a nearly 90-year-old dam in eastern Nevada where they had found “unstable and potentially dangerous” conditions.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife closed the reservoir temporarily at Cave Lake State Park in October to drain down the water level and better assess safety concerns at its 83-foot-tall dam.
State engineers say they completed initial repairs earlier this month after identifying sources of concerns about the aging structure’s ability to handle a big storm event. They also discovered a small whirlpool that creates a vortex under current flows that could be unsafe to swimmers and boaters.