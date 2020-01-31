Initial repairs complete at high-hazard eastern Nevada dam

FILE – This Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, provided by the Nevada Division of State Parks, shows a boat dock at Cave Lake, a reservoir that was created by the construction of the Cave Creek Dam in 1932, at Cave Lake State Park about 15 miles southeast of Ely, Nev. State officials have completed the first phase of a rehabilitation project at the nearly 90-year-old dam in eastern Nevada where they had found “unstable and potentially dangerous” conditions. The Nevada Department of Wildlife closed the reservoir temporarily at Cave Lake State Park in October 2019 to drain down the water level and better assess safety concerns at its 83-foot-tall (25-meter-tall) dam. (Steve Gray/Nevada Division of State Parks via AP, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — State officials have completed the first phase of a rehabilitation project at a nearly 90-year-old dam in eastern Nevada where they had found “unstable and potentially dangerous” conditions.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife closed the reservoir temporarily at Cave Lake State Park in October to drain down the water level and better assess safety concerns at its 83-foot-tall dam.

State engineers say they completed initial repairs earlier this month after identifying sources of concerns about the aging structure’s ability to handle a big storm event. They also discovered a small whirlpool that creates a vortex under current flows that could be unsafe to swimmers and boaters.