Initial COVID booster shots would focus on those with compromised immune systems

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As COVID cases continue to rise in Nevada and across the country, the debate continues over a third vaccine or booster shot.

The Federal Drug Administration is expected to vote on a booster shot in the coming days.

State health officials tell 8 News Now that the rollout for this would be similar to that of the first vaccine dosage rollout, focusing first on the most vulnerable populations, those dealing with compromised immune systems.

Until the booster shot is approved, health officials avoided any details on specific distribution plans or if recipients will be able to mix vaccine brands.

One item that was discussed was a new therapy called “Monoclonal antibody” which is the latest tool in the fight against COVID.

Health officials stress that by no means does this therapy replace the COVID vaccine but say it’s good for patients as well as hospitals to help minimize overcrowding.

“You have to be over the age of 12 and over 40 kg. When clinicians assess a patient in front of them they also go through risk criteria, is this person diabetic, hypertension, immunocompromised. If we can get patients in the first 10 days of the symptoms the data is pretty overwhelming. It’s about 70% of the decrease in hospitalizations,” said Dr. Michael Anderson a medical doctor with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

He also adds that the therapy is for people who test positive for COVID but that do not show severe signs of symptoms.

Dr. Anderson says vaccinations are still the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus.