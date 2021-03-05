Initial claims for unemployment rise 22.6% in Nevada, DETR reports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Initial claims for unemployment insurance (UI) increased in Nevada even as promising national reports indicated job growth in restaurants and bars.

For the week ending Feb. 27, initial UI claims increased to 9,208, up 22.6% over the previous week, according to Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR). The number of new claims was 1,699.

And continued claims for UI — the number of unemployed workers who are filing weekly claims for regular UI benefits — went up slightly, increasing 1.3%, or 913 claims.

There are currently more than 72,000 people receiving regular UI benefits every week in Nevada.

DETR detailed initial and continued claims for other unemployment benefits for the week ending Feb. 27:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Initial claims: 6,740, an increase of 327 claims (5.1%)

Continued claims: 79,600, a decrease of 14,542 claims (-15.4%)



Initial applications for the PUA program continue to be highly variable due to ongoing high levels of fraudulent applications, DETR reports. Through the week ending February 27, there have been a total of 1,093,697 PUA initial claims filed.



Initial claims: 6,740, an increase of 327 claims (5.1%) Continued claims: 79,600, a decrease of 14,542 claims (-15.4%) Initial applications for the PUA program continue to be highly variable due to ongoing high levels of fraudulent applications, DETR reports. Through the week ending February 27, there have been a total of 1,093,697 PUA initial claims filed. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Claims: 56,295, a decrease of 212 claims (-0.3%)



PEUC provides benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits. Originally 13 weeks, starting the week ending January 2, claimants may be eligible for up to an additional 11 weeks of PEUC in certain circumstances.



Claims: 56,295, a decrease of 212 claims (-0.3%) PEUC provides benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits. Originally 13 weeks, starting the week ending January 2, claimants may be eligible for up to an additional 11 weeks of PEUC in certain circumstances. State Extended Benefit (SEB)

Claims: 78,221, an increase of 2,078 (3.6%)



SEB currently provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular and PEUC program benefits.

The state’s insured unemployment (also known as covered employment) rate rose to 5.5%, up from 5.4% the previous week.