Initial claims for unemployment benefits rise 17.4% in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits increased by 17.4% in Nevada for the week ending Jan. 2.

The weekly report from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) suggests that weekly figures could be reflecting the lapse in benefits caused when the federal government failed to approve continued benefits — HB 133 — before some programs expired.

Claims totaled 8,461 for the week, a drop of 1,252 claims from the previous week.

DETR said continued claims for benefits continued to fall as unemployed workers exhausted benefits. Those claims totaled 77,383, a decrease of 991 claims, or 1.3%, from the previous week’s total of 78,374.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which originally provided up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 86,101 claims filed in the week, a decline of 9,338 claims.

The passage of HB 133 updated PEUC provisions. Starting the week ending Jan. 2, claimants may be eligible for up to an additional 11 weeks of PEUC in certain circumstances.

And requests for Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program increased. SEB provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular and PEUC program benefits. Nevada saw SEB 34,516 claims filed in the week, an increase of 10,543 claims.

DETR said new guidance from the Department of Labor may require changes to the sequence of applying and paying out benefits.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which provides benefits for self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers saw 1,116 initial claims filed for the week, a decline of 3,930 claims, or 77.9%. Since the start of the PUA program, there have been a total of 785,665 PUA initial claims filed.

There were 78,770 PUA continued claims filed for the week, a decrease of 5,698 claims, or 6.7%, from the previous week’s revised total of 84,468. This is the ninth consecutive week of declines in PUA continued claims, and the lowest reading for any week since the start of the program.