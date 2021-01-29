Initial claims for PUA unemployment benefits spike in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) nearly doubled in the week ending Jan. 23, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

PUA claims hit 111,662, rising by 55,084 claims (97.4%) compared to the previous week, DETR reports.

DETR said it is continuing to investigate fraud in many claims.

PUA provides benefits for self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers.

DETR statistics showed the spike in new PUA claims and added, “Initial applications for the PUA program continue to be highly variable due to ongoing high levels of fraudulent applications.”

A total of 962,284 PUA initial claims filed since the program started in May.

Initial claims for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits were fairly stable, dropping by 369 claims (3.5%) compared to the previous week. A total of 10,105 claims were filed.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, totaled 80,927 claims, a decrease of 268 claims, or 0.3%, from the previous week’s total of 81,195.

DETR notes that continued claims have seen little change over the past five weeks.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides additional weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 69,128 claims filed in the week, a decline of 5,039 claims from last week’s total of 74,167.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program, which provides additional benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular and PEUC program benefits, saw 59,781 claims filed in the week, an increase of 6,845 claims from a week ago.

A look at claims filed in Clark County shows how unemployed workers have shifted to extended benefits programs as regular benefits were exhausted:

Continued claims for PUA benefits showed an increase of 11,264 (14.1%) compared to the previous week. DETR notes, “This is the first increase in PUA continued claims since the week ending Oct. 31, 2020.”