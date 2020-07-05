Influential Las Vegas developer Irwin Molasky dies at 93

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Significant Las Vegas developer, businessman and community philanthropist Irwin Molasky died on July 4 at the age of 93.
Among his many accomplishments, he was the founder of Nathan Adelson Hospice. The nonprofit issued the following statement about Molasky’s passing:
Nathan Adelson Hospice, Southern Nevada’s oldest, largest, and only non-profit hospice, is saddened by the passing of its founder, philanthropist, and Las Vegas icon, Irwin Molasky. Molasky died July 4 while on service at the hospice he founded.
“Irwin was a true visionary and a pioneer,” said Nathan Adelson Hospice President and CEO Karen Rubel. “His compassion for people led the way in all he did in life. He always encouraged us to do what’s right, to take care of people and put them first. We will continue to honor that as we uphold his legacy.”
Molasky founded the hospice in 1978 after the painful death of his friend and mentor, Nathan Adelson. Molasky wanted to ensure no one else would end the journey of life alone, afraid, or in pain. Thanks to his vision, Nathan Adelson Hospice has cared for over 75,000 patients and their families in Southern Nevada to date.
Molasky leaves a lasting legacy in the Las Vegas community. While his accomplishments in real estate development are unparalleled, it is his charitable contributions to our community that so many will cherish. Thanks to him, everyone in our community who needs hospice service has access to it, regardless of their ability to pay.
“Since the formation of the Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation in 1984, the Foundation has allowed the hospice to provide over $20 million in uncompensated care to our community,” said friend and Chairman of the Nathan Adelson Hospice Board of Trustees, Dennis Kennedy. “Of all his achievements, I think Irwin would be most proud that what he started will continue to provide dignity, care, and compassion to thousands of people in the years to come.”Nathan Adelson Hospice
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak says Molasky helped shape the modern day Las Vegas valley and called him “a great friend and an extremely influential figure.”
Gov. Sisolak issued the following statement:
“Irwin Molasky was a great friend and an extremely influential figure in the Las Vegas community. While this loss is tragic, Irwin’s influence will live on in Nevada for years to come through the various projects he helped develop and the significant impacts of his philanthropic efforts throughout the Las Vegas Valley. His vision and commitment to our State will be greatly missed. Kathy and I send our love to the Molasky family and friends and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”Gov. Sisolak
Some of Molasky’s achievements include the development of the first private hospital in the state, Sunrise Hospital, the first master-planned community, Paradise Palms, and Nevada’s first enclosed shopping mall, the Boulevard Mall, according to his biography on UNLV’s website.
He was inducted into the Nevada Business Hall of Fame in 2003.