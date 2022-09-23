LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It may seem early, but the holidays will soon be upon us with Halloween a little over a month away.

As prices continue to climb due to inflation 8 News Now asked local residents such as Claudia Sarvia, preparing for the holidays if it’s changing the way many shop.

Sarvia has been checking out a Halloween shop to see what costumes are available for her family, and with five kids, staying on budget is key.

“We went to go browse right now, just price wise and they are high, I remember it was like $40 for a costume and now it’s like $60,” Sarvia told 8 News Now. “If one gets one new, everybody wants a new one. You got to be fair.”

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion, exceeding last year and total costume spending is expected to top $3.6 billion.

With prices for costumes, candy, and decorations being the highest in years, how are families keeping up?

Jon Smith told 8 News Now he is deciding to budget elsewhere.

“We’re still going to do it because we love Halloween, and other kids just like them need to have the tradition,” he said. “It is pricey so we may not spend as much on candy as we normally would.”

Others such as Dshyra Hobbs said they will turn to discount retailers and even, do-it-yourself options so that she can celebrate with her son on Halloween.

“If you can’t get it from the store, find a way to make it,” she advised. “You don’t have to break the bank, inside some of these big name brands stores.”

As far as treats are involved when it comes to the festive holiday, it may be bad news for trick-or-treaters, as Nestle and other chocolate manufacturers are increasing their prices by at least 6%.