Infant suffers broken femur in crash, father faces DUI and other charges

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man accused of an unusual incident over the weekend that involved him allegedly cutting himself with a knife and endangering his child in a DUI crash appeared in court Monday morning.

Abraham Roquecruz made his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court. He is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, DUI, child abuse/neglect, domestic battery and failing to stop at a red light. He currently has another case in the court system from a March incident involving a domestic battery charge.

Officers were called early Sunday after Roquecruz, who was at a party with friends and family, reportedly became distraught, took his 2-month-old infant child and began cutting himself. According to police, Roquecruz got into his vehicle and was involved in a crash when he ran a red light.

It was learned in court, the infant suffered a broken femur in the crash. Police say one of the four people in the sedan suffered critical injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories