Infant suffers broken femur in crash, father faces DUI and other charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man accused of an unusual incident over the weekend that involved him allegedly cutting himself with a knife and endangering his child in a DUI crash appeared in court Monday morning.

Abraham Roquecruz made his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court. He is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, DUI, child abuse/neglect, domestic battery and failing to stop at a red light. He currently has another case in the court system from a March incident involving a domestic battery charge.

Officers were called early Sunday after Roquecruz, who was at a party with friends and family, reportedly became distraught, took his 2-month-old infant child and began cutting himself. According to police, Roquecruz got into his vehicle and was involved in a crash when he ran a red light.

It was learned in court, the infant suffered a broken femur in the crash. Police say one of the four people in the sedan suffered critical injuries.