Infant, man critically hurt following crash on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a critical crash involving an infant Saturday night.

Police responded to a call shortly after 8 p.m. to the intersection of Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police said that a man and woman, one of which was pushing a baby stroller occupied by a one-year-old infant, attempting to cross Boulder Highway when they were struck by a 2018 Newmar Bay Star Sport recreational vehicle and a 2017 Kia Optima.

The driver of the Kia failed to stop for the pedestrians who were crossing and collided with the stroller and one of the adults. The stroller overturned and ejected the infant onto the roadway. The male, 19, while lying on the road, was then struck by the Recreational Vehicle.

Police say the trio crossing Boulder Highway near Twain Avenue was in a marked crosswalk.

The infant was taken to the University Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The adult male pedestrian was transported to the Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center’s Trauma Unit in critical condition

The woman, 20, was not injured in the crash and no injuries were reported from those in the vehicles.

Driver impairment was not a factor in the collision. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.