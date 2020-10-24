Infant dies after being thrown from balcony, father arrested

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man was arrested Saturday after his 2-month-old child was fatally injured when thrown off a second-floor apartment balcony during a domestic disturbance.

It happened in the southeast part of the valley, near Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway.

The man and the child’s mother had been arguing before the child was thrown off the balcony, according to LVMPD. The apartment was then set on fire.

Police say the father drove away from the scene, getting involved in two auto collisions en route to the Las Vegas airport where he was arrested.

Lt. Ray Spencer said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries from the crashes and evaluation for drug use.

No identities were released. The fire caused significant damage to the apartment.