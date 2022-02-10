Indoor mask rule eliminated at UNLV, CSN, other NSHE institutions

LAS VEGAS — Students and employees at UNLV, CSN and Nevada’s other colleges and universities are no longer required to wear face coverings while indoors, according to an update issued Thursday.

Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Chancellor Melody Rose issued the update after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ended the state’s mask mandate Thursday morning.

The update includes classrooms and workspaces, and vaccination status does not matter.

“NSHE continues to recommend everyone complete a COVID-19 shot series as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The science and data have consistently shown that receiving the COVID-19 shots continues to be the surest, safest, and most effective way to keep Nevada safe and learning,” according to the update.

NSHE reminded students and faculty “to please keep perspective about what is happening, demonstrate empathy to others, and show respect. The NSHE community should avoid stigmatizing any individuals based on their personal decisions to wear a mask or not wear a mask.”