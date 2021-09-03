‘Individuals’ test positive for COVID-19 at Centennial High School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Centennial High School parents have received a letter from the school’s principal disclosing “individuals” have tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing and quarantines are ahead as the Southern Nevada Health District investigates.

The letter from Keith Wipperman, sent through Parent Link on Friday, informs parents that the school is working with SNHD to identify others who may have been exposed.

The letter does not indicate the number of people who tested positive.

The full letter appears below:

This is Keith Wipperman, Principal at Centennial HS.

We learned individuals at our school tested positive for COVID-19.

CCSD is prohibited by federal law from revealing the identities of the individuals; however, the District is working in collaboration with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to perform the necessary contact tracing. A close contact is someone within six feet for a collective 15 minutes. Mask mitigation practices may be used to determine specific quarantine dates and exposures. Any individual in close contact needs to quarantine for 10 days.

If the school or the SNHD has not directly contacted you, your child has not been identified as an individual with a close contact. All others may be considered a low-risk exposure, similar to an exposure in the community (e.g., shopping, gathering, events).

CCSD has taken precautions in accordance with re-opening plans to limit the risk to others. This includes cleaning and disinfecting the entire school as well as rules regarding social distancing and guidelines on the use of personal protective equipment.

Out of an abundance of caution and transparency, we are notifying all students and staff of the following:



— While low-risk exposure does not require a test, any family may seek community testing at the available sites throughout our community.

— It is important to be mindful to continue pre-screening for any symptoms and possible community contact.

— If any students are participating in outside activities, they are asked to be diligent in following current, best-practiced mitigation methods for the safety of our school and students.

CCSD reminds everyone that if they have symptoms (i.e., new fever or chills, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, new loss of taste or smell, new or worsening headache, new or worsening muscle or body aches, new nasal congestion/runny nose, excessive tiredness, excessive loss of appetite, abdominal pain, vomiting or diarrhea), to stay home.

Keith Wipperman

Principal