Indigenous People’s Market and Festival features arts, crafts, and traditional dancing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Indigenous People’s Market and Festival was held on Saturday, Sept. 25. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Las Vegas Fort State Park on 500 E. Washington Avenue.

In honor of Public Lands Day, admission was free.

There were over 20 Native American artists and crafters, and several dance groups sharing traditional Native American, Aztec and Hawaiian dances.

The gift shop at the Old Las Vegas Fort State Park will have some of the items displayed available for purchase if you were unable to attend today’s event.