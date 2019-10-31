Indictment reveals details surrounding the killing of UNLV student Paula Davis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has obtained a copy of the indictment that accuses 21-year-old Giovanni Ruiz of killing his ex-girlfriend 19-year-old Paula Davis, a UNLV student.

Ruiz was charged with murder with a deadly weapon after Davis’ body was found by her father in the family’s van that had been parked near Desert Horizons Park on Simmons Street and Gowan Road. on Sept. 6.

The 113-page indictment details how Ruiz allegedly “willfully, unlawfully, feloniously and with malice aforethought” premeditated killing Davis with a firearm. According to the Clark County Coroner’s report, Davis died from two gunshot wounds to the back of the head.

Paula Davis, 19, was a UNLV student.

A total of six witnesses testified before the grand jury including Davis’ father, Sean Davis, as well as a close friend and a cousin.

Davis indicated to family members she felt “smothered” by Ruiz. Her cousin, James Miraglia, told police he helped her write a text to Ruiz permanently breaking off their 10-month relationship.

“I know you wanted us to have another talk in three weeks, but I’ve realized that this is just giving you false hope,” Davis wrote. “I know you’re hoping that I would start to like you again through your efforts as a friend, but I’d be lying if I kept telling you that this was a realistic possibility.”

Davis sent the text on the morning of Sept. 6. A homicide detective said, shortly after the text was sent, surveillance video showed Ruiz’s truck parked near Davis’s home. The video showed Davis leave her home in her van and pull up next to Ruiz’s truck.

According to the indictment, a detective believed they were sitting in the truck when he shot and killed her. He then drove the van off then came back for his truck a few minutes later.

Ruiz was later seen buying bleach, water, trash bags and paper towels at a Walmart, the indictment said. Evidence was also found at Ruiz’s home. There was a gun missing two rounds and a receipt for the gun showing it was purchased two days prior to the killing.

Giovanni Ruiz makes his initial appearance in NLV Justice Court Sept. 16, 2019.

Ruiz was arrested four days after Davis’ body was found by her father. Sean Davis said an app for finding a lost iPhone is how he located his daughter’s cellphone, leading him to the van, and ultimately her body.