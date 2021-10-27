Indictment names man as shooter in Dec. 8 revenge killing in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County grand jury has indicted Christian Juarez, 36, in the Dec. 8, 2020, shooting death of Anthony Rivero.

Juarez was arrested Sept. 29 as investigators pieced together the plot involving a woman and her brothers, accused of killing Rivero out of revenge for failing to pay money owed to the woman.

The indictment specifies that Christian Juarez was the shooter.

Rivero was the father of Janet Ruiz’s child. When he was behind on payments to her, she threatened to get her brothers involved, according to police documents.

A text message from Ruiz to Rivero in December warned him to pay her. “I need my money or Ima pull up my Bullet” … a second message read, “He hot he wanted to pull up on you last night u lucky he was working.”

The indictment filed Wednesday names Christian Juarez on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon. He is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center, awaiting a preliminary hearing on Nov. 1.

Descriptions of the crime contained in the indictment also name Ruiz and Juan Juarez, who had previously been arrested and charged in the case. Another brother, Jhonatan Juarez, was also named for the first time in the case.

Ruiz is accused of enlisting the brothers to kill Rivero. Prosecutors allege that the brothers drove to Rivero’s family’s house on Dec. 8.

Rivero was shot as he drove away after another man tried to get into his car while he was in it. Rivero crashed into a tree in a yard in the 4900 block of Ronan Drive, just around the block. The area is just northwest of Nellis Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard.

Christian Juarez is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 14.