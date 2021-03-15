Indian tribe donates $50K to Shade Tree shelter to help women, children and animals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians out of California has donated $50,000 to Shade Tree which helps women and children in crisis. Half of the money will go to it’s on-site partner, Noah’s Animal House which houses the animals of domestic violence survivors.

The donations are part of a recent $250,000 contribution the tribe made to eight different Las Vegas non-profits that provide emergency support.

“On behalf of the women and children who come to us in their greatest time of need, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians,” said Linda Perez, CEO, The Shade Tree. “We feel very fortunate to receive this wonderful donation from the San Manuel tribe that has shown such generosity to the Las Vegas community. We are beyond grateful.”

The grant to Shade Tree will help women with shelter and programs including life skills and workforce readiness after escaping domestic violence, homelessness and human traffiking.

The grant for Noah’s Animal House allows the women with pets to keep their pets near them while they are getting situated into a safe environment.

“No woman should have to choose between leaving their abuser and leaving their pet behind to be abused,” said Staci Alonso, Noah’s founder. “With the support and generosity from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, we will continue to focus on helping our families begin their healing journey with their pet right by their side.”

This latest round of donations from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is one of several initiatives supporting Southern Nevada, including a $9 million gift to UNLV’s hospitality and law schools and sponsorships of the Vegas Golden Knights and other Las Vegas venues.