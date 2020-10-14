Indian Springs turning into an affordable option with construction of new homes, restaurants

INDIAN SPRINGS, Nev. (KLAS) — The small town of Indian Springs, located northwest of Las Vegas, is growing with more businesses and jobs, which means the need for more homes.

The town, right outside of Creech Air Force Base, is quickly turning into an affordable option for people in and around Las Vegas.

The first phase of the “Solaris” neighborhood by Beazer Homes in Indian Springs sold quickly.

One real estate agent told 8 News Now she thinks more home builders will follow.

“Out there, that is where you are getting the most bang for your buck,” real estate agent Merri Perry said.

The population of Indian Springs is around 1,000, but that number is increasing.

Beazer Homes is building dozens of new homes. They start at around $240,000.

“It is still a lot cheaper than Las Vegas,” Perry commented.

Perry sold a handful of homes in Indian Springs, and even bought one herself, as an investment.

“I happen to love the single story, me and my clients have bought single stories out there,” she said.

Aric Horn says he sold the land to the developer years ago.

“It is long over due, long over due, especially for the demand of affordable housing in town this is not far away,” Horn said.

He added that these homes are an option that people need.

A new casino recently opened and a Big Boy is now hiring and opening next month. Horn says he believes even more growth will come to the small town.

“The Air Force itself said they need a place to eat. You ask them what they want out here, places to eat, daycare and housing, and now they are starting to get it,” he explained.

The first phase of “Solaris at Indian Springs” sold out, but they will begin the next phase in the next few months.

The new homes should take roughly six months to build.