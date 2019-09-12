Indian Springs experiencing growth

INDIAN SPRINGS, Nev. (KLAS) — Indian springs is known for its location by Creech Air Force Base and near the High Desert State Prison, but due to more and more military and civilians working there, 8 News Now reporter Sally Jaramillo found the town is starting to ‘boom’.

Construction sales and development plans are speeding up in towns an hour drive from Las Vegas and it’s all due to the fast-rising home prices. Last summer, Touchstone Living, a small Las Vegas builder, saw an opportunity to grow in Indian Springs.

“We’re actually the first to come out here so we took the chance and it’s done well for us,” says Shanonne Oelkers — Touchstone Living Sales Consultant. “It’s a great place to raise a family.”

So far, Touchstone Living has built 40 affordable single-story homes. Oelkers says they are selling to people who no longer want to rent and don’t mind the drive.

“It’s a small-town lifestyle. We see people coming from Vegas just to get away from the rat race that’s going on there,” Oelkers says. “It’s a quick hop on the 215 to the 95. It’s a straight shot.”

The homes offer bigger yards, room for pools, RV gates and space between neighbors. George Myott has lived in Indian Springs since 2002 he says he’s excited for the growth.

“I’m just excited to see how it goes and see where it takes us,” Myott says. “It’s definitely getting bigger. They just built the new family dollar down there on McFarland and 95.”

But, that’s not all. A new casino, and a Denny’s are also on the horizon.

The Touchstone Living home model was completed in February. They have sold 28 homes since then, and they are working on the final phase of building. They have 12 homes left.

