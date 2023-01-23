LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s being touted as the only ‘indie film house’ in Las Vegas and will open its doors at the beginning of March.

The Beverly Theater is being built on South 6th St. near Clark Avenue near the Lloyd George federal courthouse. The building is a two-story 14,306 square-foot structure. The movie theater will have around 150 seats and a 360-square-foot screen.

As an independent theater, it claims it will be a “storytelling headquarter, and intentional live music venue.” Beginning on Mar. 3 The Beverly Theater will debut with a week of events “showcasing its programming pillars of Film, Lit, and Live.”

Artist rendering showing the inside of The Beverly Theater in downtown Las Vegas. (Image: Jeff Wagner Agency)

The first show scheduled for the theater is Sundance-screened Past Lives, a Korean romance film. This will include a question and answer session immediately following the film with Oscar-winning producers Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon (Killer Films).