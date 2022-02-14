Increasing prices, decreasing supply of used cars

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those in the market for a used car might be surprised by how much they are costing, and how difficult it can be to buy what you want.

Sadru Ddinsdori has been to a few dealerships to find a Rav4 Toyota, and hasn’t been finding it easy.

“I’m actually trying to find a Rav4, it’s a hybrid car,” Ddinsdori said. “It’s really hard because of the short inventory.”

Pandemic related shortages are continuing to impact the car industry, meaning that many dealerships are seeing fewer cars in their lots.

“Ground stock doesn’t exist, we have run out of new cars,” Findlay Toyota General Manager John Barr told 8 News Now. “With the shortage, which means less cars are being built, people are still in the market to purchase a vehicle, so what happens is the used car prices have gone, and it has escalated way way up.”

Used car prices are up about 40% compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Price Index.

If you can’t find a used car, Barr said that more businesses are preordering their supply. Findlay Toyota currently has 900 orders placed, which can take some time to fulfill.

“I’m seeing it be 30 to 60 days,” Barr said.

Ddinsdori said that preordering actually ended up being the best option for him in his car search.

“I am just going to preorder it and wait for it to get here, I think,” he said.

As used car prices rise, Barr stated it can mean that even consumers could get more for their used cars when they trade them in.