Increasing number of ‘pandemic proposals’ leads to boosts at local businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While the coronavirus pandemic has presented a number of challenges, a positive trend is emerging: more couples are choosing to put a ring on it.

Pandemic proposals — in the age of COVID-19 — are on the rise. Las Vegas residents Efren Sanchez and Alexa Ferich got engaged during an August hike at Red Rock Canyon.

“She had no idea,” Sanchez said. “I turned around, knelt down on one knee and pulled out the ring and she was very surprised.”

Endless time spent together during quarantine — sealing the deal.

“I think that only solidified the fact that this is my person and he’s who I want to be with,” Ferich said. “I think it really strengthened our relationship.”

And they are not alone. Many engagements have happened recently — and it is impacting certain industries. Data from Edahn Golan Diamond Research & Data, a jewelry industry expert, shows after taking a dive at the beginning of the pandemic, U.S. jewelry sales since June are rising compared to last year.

Among the hot ticket items are engagement rings — something some Las Vegas jewelry stores are noticing. Huntington Jewelers has sold dozens of engagement rings in just the past few months. Each band — representing a daring decision.

“Love knows no pandemic,” said Jenny O. Calleri, Owner of Huntington Jewelers. “It’s a seize the day mentality. It’s why wait. You know what, life is really short, and if you love somebody, go for it.”

Some local photographers are doing more engagement shoots during the coronavirus pandemic than they predicted.

“This has blown my mind in what’s happened, to be honest. We were prepared to possibly not work until 2021, 2022,” said wedding and engagement photographer Matthew Schenk, Owner of M Place Productions.

On the flipside, some couples who got fed-up with each other in quarantine have split up. But that means they often return their rings — leading to even more business for shops like Huntington Jewelers.

“It’s been a huge business of ours to actually, yes, buy back,” Calleri said.

Sanchez and Ferich consider themselves lucky. And while they wait for their dream wedding at Disneyland, they are getting legally married later this month.

“It just changed the plans a little bit,” Ferich said.

Definitely a sign of the times.

Local jewelers tell us they are expecting engagement ring sales to jump even more this month. But that is pretty typical with it being the holiday season.