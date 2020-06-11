Increasing demand at casinos brings down unemployment numbers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Excalibur Hotel and Casino will reopen Thursday. These reopening are helping get the state’s unemployment numbers down, as thousands of people head back to work. Some variables, though, will impact just how many people can get back on the job.

Growing demand is leading to more properties opening into the summer. While this will allow many to get back to work, conventions, which are a large source of revenue and employment, are on hold.

Caesars dock worker Michael Kastan relies on conventions. He has been out of work for nearly three months.

“A big part of us are waiting for that tourism to pick up for our little city to pick back up,” Kastan said.

Many Strip workers not joining their colleagues during the initial reopening are relying on unemployment, which has not been an easy process.

After 8 weeks without unemployment assistance, Kastan got paid for two weeks. He is now back on hold as the office investigates his back pay.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Kastan said. “I don’t know what’s going on and the people I’ve been dealing with haven’t been that polite.”

The most recent data from April has Nevada’s unemployment rate at 28.2%. The unemployment office says they will have a clearer picture of how the reopening has impacted unemployment numbers, once they get the data for June.

Since the reopening, the Nevada Gaming Control Board says locals and tourists who drive here from surrounding states are the predominant customers.

The board says the strip will need airlines to increase their flights, as well as get the convention and corporate customers to return.