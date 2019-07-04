Increased safety measures at Firework stand after armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Firework stand operators across the Las Vegas valley told 8 News Now they’re frightened after two suspects robbed a string of booths at gunpoint this week.

Stand operators, who were held up, said they are still upset while others are doing their best to make sure this never happens to them.

“Next thing I know my friend motions me to come over,” charity firework booth operator Duane Washun said of a robbery. “And this gentleman is brandishing a weapon. We pray for the men who robbed us last night “

Carl Bartlett sells fireworks at another stand near Cheyenne Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive. He and other volunteers work together every year to raise money for “Vietnam Veterans of America.”

“It’s all for a cause,” Bartlett said of their work. “And we can’t have people like that stop us from our cause.”

Bartlett said he was startled to hear that two men robbed valley firework stands just like his at gunpoint this week. No one was hurt, but they got away with an unknown amount of cash.

“It’s low,” Bartlett said of the suspects. “When they do these things it’s just terrible.”

Bartlett hopes his plans to add more lights and increase the number of people each shift will stop these crimes from happening to him, while also encouraging those doing this to think twice before they strike again.

“More light, in the booth we made it brighter,” Bartlett said of the light additions. “The surrounding areas we made it brighter. “If they have the guts to do it somewhere else, they could come here and do it to you, If you steal from us you’re stealing from the vets.”

The men, who robbed these stands, are described as Hispanic and 20-25 years old with medium to large builds.

They were reportedly driving a silver, four door sedan and a dark grey SUV when they committed the crimes.

Anyone with any information should contact Metro Police at 702-828-3591 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to stay anonymous.