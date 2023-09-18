LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A dip in the swimming pool can be a good way to cool off during the hot summer months for Las Vegas residents, including Mario Vitale and his dog Luna, but with every splash can come a mosquito bite.

“The mosquitos have been picking up a lot more. I should say this summer than last summer,” Vitale explained. “As you can see, we have the tiki torches all over, candles, and the zapper so we can have a relaxing time as opposed to getting bit by mosquitos.”

It’s not just Vitale getting bit but his dog Luna, too.

“She loves going into the pool, and every time she’s out here, she gets bit, and they go on her,” Vitale added. “She goes into the house, and they’re scratching her chest. It’s a shame, but we’re dealing with it and trying to push through.”

He said he’s not the only one in his neighborhood with these issues.

“A couple of my neighbors down the street got a lot of mosquitos, and the health department went out there and set some traps for them,” said Vitale. “There’s probably a couple of people in the community with green pools adding to it.”

Vivek Raman, the environmental health supervisor from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD), helps run the mosquito disease surveillance trap, in which the district identifies the species and infected mosquitos.

“This year, we have trapped and have set a little over 2,500 mosquito traps all the way from Mesquite down to Laughlin, including the Las Vegas area, and we have tested about 32,000 mosquitoes,” Raman said.

He told 8 News Now the active monsoon season has spiked mosquito activity.

“Just this month in September, we’ve already received over 100 mosquito complaints from the community, which is a significant increase in our complaints,” added Raman.

He said a new type of mosquito species may be to blame. The SNHD discovered the Aedes aegypti in 2017 and has watched it grow across the valley.

“Aedes aegypti is an urban mosquito that feeds mostly on people and is very aggressive and bites during the daytime, so it has all these characteristics, and if people are noticing they’re getting bit by mosquitos, it’s most likely because of Aedes aegypti,” Raman added. “So there’s no question to me that certainly we are having a mosquito bumper crop because of the rains, but it’s not just any mosquito but, very specifically, it’s the Aedes Aegypti that is causing people to notice there are mosquitos attacking.”

According to the health district, in 2021, Aedes aegypti was found in 7 zip codes. In 2022, it was found in 12 zipcodes, and in 2023, it’s been identified in 29 zipcodes.

So, where did they come from? Before being identified in 2017, the Aedes aegypti species was found in California, Arizona, and Mexico.

Raman added that genetic testing has traced the Aedes aegypti from California.

The Southern Nevada Health District’s “Fight the Bite” campaign to reduce mosquitos can begin in neighborhood backyards. The health district recommends residents remove any standing water that can be a breeding ground for mosquitos, such as pet dishes, potted plant saucers, bird baths, or a wading pool. Screen your doors and windows if you can, and wear bug repellent.

The health district encourages the public to report increased mosquito activity, including mosquito bites during daylight hours, to call its mosquito surveillance program at 702-759-1633.

Residents can also report green swimming pools HERE.