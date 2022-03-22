LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Medical mistakes are the third leading cause of death in the U.S., and 8 News Now gained some insight from a company that noticed a trend between COVID-19 and medical malpractice claims.

Over the past two years, hospitals were inundated, and delays and disruptions in medical care have been a consequence of overcrowded and short-staffed hospitals.

CEO of Justpoint Victor Bornstein started the company after his mother suffered the consequences of a medical mistake when she received the wrong injection and was in a coma for weeks.

Justpoint was started, he said, to help people going through tough times to get quality representation and maximize their payout when dealing with personal injury.

“About a month and a half after we see a spike in hospitalizations, there is a spike in medical malpractice claims,” Bornstein said. “Whenever they have to find an attorney, it’s very difficult to know which attorney to go for, so we use data to find the best attorney for each person.”

Last year, the company saw a 25% increase in medical malpractice claims being filed nationwide.

The company said that its database of more than 300,000 claims from court systems in the U.S enables it to match people with the best law firms.