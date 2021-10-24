Increase in-home testing leaving some scrambling to find COVID-19 test kits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As vaccination rates increase, the need for rapid at-home COVID-19 tests is also ramping up and for many, they’re hard to come by.

Many stores are selling out of them and limiting the number of tests a person can purchase.

“I was looking for a place around town that I could get a quick test, something that day and it was impossible,” said Las Vegas Local, Heather Benson.

Benson says she knows she’s not alone as several people have voiced their frustrations to her.

“All they ever say is that they are constantly seeking them, asking if anybody has seen one or where they can buy them? They are impossible to find right now in Las Vegas,” she added.

So what is being done about the shortage? The Biden Administration announced it would invest $1 billion to expand the supply of at-home Covid-19 Tests. Making them more accessible and affordable to the masses.

California native, Ashley Chen says she was able to get an at-home test when the demand wasn’t so high, and she was pleased with the process.

“I think they’re really great!” said Chen. “You get the results in 2 to 3 hours, and you can just take it when you need it.”

Currently, places like Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, and Target sell these at-home kits. Ranging from $15 to $25 dollars.