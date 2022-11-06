LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Monday, an incoming Pacific system will move through the area surrounding the Las Vegas valley causing strong winds and a winter storm watch to be issued, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting Sunday at 10 p.m. through 10 p.m. Monday, a wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of Clark County, Nye County, Inyo County, Esmeralda County, and Lincoln County.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be 20-30 mph sustained southerly winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

As the system moves through the area a winter storm watch has been issued for the Spring Mountains and the Sheep Range from Tuesday at 6 a.m. through Wednesday at 4 p.m, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be wind gusts up to 55 mph and eight to 10 inches of snow. According to the National Weather Service, blowing snow resulting in reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions will be possible in the area.

According to 8 News Now’s weather anchor, Mary Jane Belleza, the Las Vegas valley will see rain mainly on Tuesday with chances through Wednesday morning.