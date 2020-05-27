Incoming heat wave: Prepare for dangerous temperatures in the Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A heat wave will settle over the Las Vegas Valley over the next days, bringing dangerous temperatures. An excessive heat warning will go into effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday and last through Friday night.

8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo noted this is our second heat warning of the year following one issued late April.

Temperatures will be the hottest we’ve seen thus far, and records could be tied or come close to being tied over the course of the heat wave.

Also important to note, the numbers we will see are what the area typically experiences in mid-July, not April. These temperatures should be considered dangerous, as the body could suffer from heat illnesses due to not having yet been acclimated to this extreme heat.

The following is what we are likely to see:

Las Vegas: 110-115 degrees

Death Valley: 115-120 degrees

Lake Mead: 110-115 degrees

Some important things to remember during the heat wave are: