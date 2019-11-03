Incident involving distraught man and his baby lead to multi-car, DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is investigating an incident involving a man with a knife that led to a crash early Sunday morning at Alta Drive and Valley View Boulevard.

Officials say a man was at a party with friends and family in the 3600 block of West Bonanza Road. Reports claim that he became distraught, picked up his infant child, and then began cutting himself.



The man got into his vehicle with his child and drove away. Family members of the man called Metro.



While officers were on their way, they came across a crash at Alta Drive and Valley View Boulevard. They quickly learned that one of the vehicles involved in the crash belonged to the distraught man.



Officials say it appears he was traveling south on Valley View, when he failed to stop at the southbound red traffic signal and collided with a four-door sedan that was traveling west on Alta.



The man and his child were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four people in the sedan were transported to an area hospital. One of the occupants was in critical condition, but at this time the injury is not considered life-threatening. The other three occupants had less severe non-life-threatening injuries.



Metro suspects impairment was a factor in the crash. Traffic officers and detectives are conducting an investigation. According to officers, the distraught man was detained and will likely be arrested.



Traffic was shut down in all directions at Alta and Valley View for a few hours, but has since reopened.